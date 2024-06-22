DRC: coach Sébastien Desabre without salary for six months (Team Manager)

On the Leopards bench since 2022, Sébastien Desable is experiencing a real ordeal at the head of the Congolese selection, with the French technician who has been without salary for six months, according to the revelations of the Team Manager of the Congo national team, Dodo Landu .

Despite his encouraging results on the Leopards bench, with qualification for the semi-final of CAN 2023, eliminated by Côte d’Ivoire (1-0), future winner of the competition, and a team still in the running for the phase final of the 2026 World Cup, Sébastien Desabre is apparently not enjoying the fruits of his remarkable work at the head of the Congolese selection.

The French technician has reportedly been without pay for six months. In any case, this is what the Team Manager of the DRC national team revealed this Tuesday. In a short video clip, Dodo Landu declared that Sébastien Desabre would accumulate six months of salary arrears. A situation which worries the Congolese selection coordinator who wonders about the consequences of this situation and its impact on the A team.

“Suppose he was ready to leave, he would leave free and the country would be ordered to pay him his entire contract because he had already totaled more than two months of arrears,” Dodo Landu reported on Congolese media.

The 47-year-old coach has already complained several times about his case to the minister, without success. However, he never caused a scandal, preferring to highlight the sporting project.

“Money is not important to the coach. He has a vision for the country’s football in agreement with the head of state himself,” added the FECOFA team manager. For its part, the Congolese Federation has not yet reacted to these allegations. Please note that Sébastien Desabre recently extended his contract for five years, which now binds him to the Leopards until 2029.