Ivory Coast: Alassane Ouattara appoints a new ambassador to Gabon

Kouadio Konan Bertin, also known as “KKB”, has just been appointed ambassador of Côte d’Ivoire to Gabon, with residence in Libreville. This appointment, announced on the evening of Thursday June 20, 2024, had a significant impact on the Ivorian political scene.

Former Minister responsible for National Reconciliation, KKB was dismissed during the ministerial reshuffle of October 17, 2023. Thus, his new diplomatic function marks his return to the forefront after having envisaged a period of rest and reflection following his departure of the government.

A notable political figure in Ivory Coast, KKB distinguished himself in particular through his independent candidacy in the 2020 presidential election, facing Alassane Ouattara. Although his candidacy sparked controversy, he had served as minister before his dismissal last year.

Furthermore, the appointment of KKB as ambassador of Côte d’Ivoire to Gabon was informed by Laurence Ndong, spokesperson for the Gabonese government, following the council of ministers chaired by General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguéma .