CAN 2025: CAF officially unveils the new date

This Friday, June 21, 2024, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) officially announced the dates for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which will take place in Morocco.

During a meeting of the Executive Committee held by videoconference, it was decided that the competition will begin on December 21, 2025 and end on January 18, 2026. This is the first time in the history of the tournament that it will extend over two years.

Indeed, Morocco had been chosen as the host country during a previous meeting of the Executive Committee in September 2023 in Cairo, Egypt. Since this announcement, Morocco has been actively preparing to host this prestigious event.

In preparation for this tournament, the qualifying draw will be held on July 4 in Johannesburg, South Africa. In addition, this draw will determine the groups in which the teams will compete to obtain their place in the final phase in Morocco.