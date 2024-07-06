DRC: China condemns the attack on its nationals by CODECO

China has expressed strong condemnation of the armed attack on Chinese miners in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on the night of July 3 at a mining site in Ituri. The attack, attributed to the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO) militia, left six Chinese citizens and three Congolese soldiers dead.

“On July 3, a Chinese-funded private enterprise in the Democratic Republic of Congo was attacked by armed forces, resulting in the deaths of several Chinese citizens. China strongly condemns this attack, ” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

China has called on the Congolese government to take swift measures to find and punish those responsible for the attack. “We call on the DRC to track down and severely punish the perpetrators in accordance with law as soon as possible, and take practical and effective measures to strengthen the protection of the safety of Chinese citizens and enterprises in the region,” added Mao Ning.

According to local reports, the attack was carried out by rebels from the CODECO militia, known for its violent actions in eastern DRC. The Ituri region, rich in natural resources, is regularly the scene of conflicts between different armed groups and local militias.

Mao Ning also advised Chinese nationals to avoid traveling to high-risk areas of the country and urged those already there to withdraw as soon as possible. “We are working with the Congolese government to locate missing Chinese nationals and ensure their safety, ” she said.