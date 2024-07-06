Cameroon: Samuel Eto'o cited again in a corruption case

Cameroon: condemned by CAF, Samuel Eto’o reacts

ByThe Mwebantu Team

Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot), reacted through his lawyers following his conviction by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to a significant fine for his partnership with the sports betting company 1xBet.

Although acquitted in a match-fixing case due to insufficient evidence, Eto’o was sanctioned for breaching the principles of ethics, integrity and sportsmanship. Despite not being suspended, he plans to challenge the decision on appeal, criticising the competence of the CAF disciplinary panel and highlighting legal shortcomings in the handling of his case.

The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.