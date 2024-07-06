Cameroon: condemned by CAF, Samuel Eto’o reacts

Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot), reacted through his lawyers following his conviction by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to a significant fine for his partnership with the sports betting company 1xBet.

Although acquitted in a match-fixing case due to insufficient evidence, Eto’o was sanctioned for breaching the principles of ethics, integrity and sportsmanship. Despite not being suspended, he plans to challenge the decision on appeal, criticising the competence of the CAF disciplinary panel and highlighting legal shortcomings in the handling of his case.