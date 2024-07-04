Paris 2024 Olympics: Morocco’s list, with Achraf Hakimi

Morocco has unveiled its final list for the men’s football tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Achraf Hakimi is part of the group.

A few weeks before D-Day, the national Olympic teams are starting to unveil their official list for the football tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This is the case for Morocco, with coach Tarik Sektioui, who published a group of 18 players this Thursday.

There we find the great artisans of this qualification including Ilias Akhomach and Eliesse Ben Seghir. The seniors are also part of the list, like Achraf Hakimi, Munir El Kajoui and Sofiane Rahimi.

During the Olympic football tournament, the national team will play in Group B with Argentina, Ukraine and Iraq. The Atlas Lions will first face Argentina on July 24 at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne, then Ukraine on the 27th in the same stadium, before facing Iraq on the 30th at the Allianz Riviera in Nice.

The list of Moroccan players selected for the Olympic Games:

Goalkeepers:

Munir El Kajoui (RS Berkane), Rachid Ghanimi (FUS Rabat), Mohamed Reda Asmama (Union Touarga)

– Defenders:

Achraf Hakimi (Paris SG/France), Ayman El Wafi (FC Lugano/Switzerland), Mehdi Boukamir (Royal Charleroi/Belgium), Akram Nakach (Union Touarga), Zakaria El Ouahidi (KRC Genk/Belgium), Adil Tahif (RS Berkane), Haytam Manaout (Union Touarga)

– Midfielders:

Bilal El Khannouss (KRC Genk/Belgium), Benjamin Bouchouari (AS Saint Etienne/France), Yassine Kechta (Le Havre AC/France), Oussama Targhaline (Le Havre AC/France), Oussama El Azzouzi (Bologna FC/Italy), Amir Richardson (Stade de Reims/France), Mehdi El Moubarik (Al-Aïn/United Arab Emirates)

– Attackers:

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Real Betis/Spain), Ilias Akhomach (Villarreal/Spain), Soufiane Rahimi (Al-Aïn/United Arab Emirates), Eliesse Ben Seghir (AS Monaco), El Mehdi Maouhoub (Raja Casablanca).