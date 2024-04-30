Central African Republic: the CPS launches an international arrest warrant against ex-president François Bozizé

The Special Criminal Court of Bangui issues an international arrest warrant against the former president, François Bozizé, and calls on Guinea-Bissau to arrest him. This arrest warrant aims “crimes committed between February 2009 and March 2013”.

The Special Criminal Court (CPS) of the Central African Republic (CAR) issued an international arrest warrant against former President François Bozizé this Tuesday, April 30, 2024. In its press release, the Court indicates that the international arrest warrant “targets crimes committed between February 2009 and March 23, 2013, by the Presidential Guard of the former President of the CAR and other forces and internal security services in the civil prison and at the military training center of the city of Bossembélé ».

SPC requests cooperation “particularly from Guinea-Bissau” where François Bozizé has been living in exile for a year. 11 years ago, it was overthrown by the Seleka rebellion, the country then falling further into crisis in 2013 and 2014 with the creation of anti-balaka militias.

As part of this procedure, three suspects have already been arrested. Remember that the former leader found exile in Bissau after leaving Chad where he had resided for several years. Bozizé is often accused of war crimes in the crisis which shook the CAR following the overthrow of his regime by the Seleka rebellion.