Cameroon: Samuel Eto’o cited again in a corruption case

Samuel Eto’o is at the heart of an investigation by Cameroonian police authorities following allegations of match-fixing.

The president of the Cameroon Football Federation is once again involved in a scandal linked to match-fixing. Suspicions weigh on his possible involvement in the manipulation of matches in Elite Two, the second division of Cameroonian football, in July 2023.

A purported recording involving his voice reveals he spoke to a person believed to be Valentine Nkwain, the president of Victoria United and known as “Bobdidy”. According to Camfoot, Eto’o promised to promote the club from the second division by manipulating matches.

Allegations denied by the four-time African Ballon d’Or winner, often criticized for his opaque management at the head of Fécafoot. This is not the first time that Eto’o has been involved in corruption cases. In August 2023, the Confederation of African Football already opened an investigation into the former captain of the Indomitable Lions, in connection with similar allegations.