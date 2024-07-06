DRC: Alain Foka launches his new television channel in Kinshasa

Alain Foka, a former RFI journalist, announced the official launch of his channel next September in Kinshasa, DRC.

After many rumors, the 59-year-old journalist finally revealed the official launch date: September 8, 2024, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, as he indicated in a video on June 30, 2024.

The channel, whose slogan is “Africa without complacency, but without condescension”is committed to showing the continent “under his true face”says the journalist of Cameroonian origin in a trailer posted on Facebook.

As a reminder, Alain Foka created his eponymous media group after leaving RFI at the end of October 2023, after having worked there for more than thirty years.