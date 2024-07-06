CAF-Fixed matches: the verdict is in for Samuel Eto’o

The Confederation of African Football has delivered its verdict on the investigation opened by the African body against Samuel Eto’o, accused of match manipulation and ethical violations. And CAF has imposed a heavy fine on the president of the Cameroon Football Federation.

The verdict has been delivered for Samuel Eto’o. Accused of match manipulation and ethical violations, the president of the Cameroon Football Federation was heard by the CAF, which has just delivered its verdict on this case. And the African football governing body has sentenced the boss of FECAFoot to a fine of 200,000 US dollars.

In its judgment, the CAF Disciplinary Jury considered that the former captain of the Indomitable Lions seriously violated the principles of ethics, integrity and sportsmanship provided for in article 2 paragraph 3 of the CAF Statutes by signing a brand ambassador contract with the company 1XBET in exchange for remuneration.”

However, CAF believes that “as things stood, there was insufficient evidence to find Mr Samuel Eto’o Fils and Mr Valentin Nkwain guilty of match manipulation.”