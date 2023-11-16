League Cup: Man United and Arsenal eliminated, Liverpool and Chelsea qualified

The 4th round of the League Cup was played on Wednesday across the English lawns. And several big names were eliminated at the end of the meetings.

Mixed fortunes on Wednesday evening for the English clubs involved in the League Cup. Several big names were eliminated at the end of the 4th round of the competition. Traveling to West Ham, Arsenal were torpedoed by the Hammers with a score of 3-0.

Surprised from the start with an own goal from Ben White (16th), the Gunners conceded two other goals, signed Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen (2-0, 50th and 3-0, 60th). Martin Odegaard saved the furniture at the end of the match (3-1, 90th). A big disappointment for Mikel Arteta and his foals who will not go any further in this Carabao Cup.

Disappointment also for Manchester United, corrected by Newcastle at Old Trafford. Already crushed by Manchester City in the league last Sunday, the Red Devils this time lost to the Magpies (3-0). Powerless against the surging wave of visitors, the Mancuniens were swept away by Miguel Almiron (28th), Lewis Hall (36th) and Joe Willock (60th), authors of the three goals of the match.

In the other matches last night, Chelsea defeated Blackburn (2-0), thanks to goals from Benoit Badiashile and Raheem Sterling. Liverpool also secured against Bournemouth (1-2). Finally, Everton dismissed Burnley (3-0), while Ipswich was eliminated by Fulham (1-3).

All results from the 4th round of the Carabao Cup