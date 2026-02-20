Choc Tapha Tine- France: The ultimate face-to-face under high tension today

A few days before an explosive fight, Tapha Tine (Écurie Baol Mbollo) and Franc (Jambars Wrestling Academy) meet this evening for the ultimate face-to-face. A high-tension verbal joust where every word will weigh heavily before the confrontation on February 15.

The Senegalese Wrestling Federation has finally lifted the temporary suspension of “face-to-face” matches. In the process, promoter Mansour Bâ, boss of Jambaar Productions, scheduled the final verbal confrontation between Tapha Tine and Franc, this evening, at 9 p.m., on 2Stv. A few days before their high-risk fight, scheduled for Sunday February 15, the two colossi meet for a final public explanation. After several months of physical, technical-tactical, mental, even mystical preparation, this media event is of capital importance. Because, beyond the muscles and strategies, it is also in the heads that victory will be played out. Recently, the two behemoths took part in the traditional “shooting” intended to expose their state of form and perhaps even to give a fair idea of ​​their mentality. On occasion, fans have noticed that Franc and Tapha Tine are in impressive condition and seem ready to roll out their battle plan. On a physical and technical level, the two camps hold together. Therefore, the psychological dimension could prove decisive. This evening, from 9 p.m. on 2Stv, it’s time for words. Sharp, calculated, sometimes provocative words, intended to shake the opponent before hostilities kick off in the arena. Since the official signing of the fight by Jambaar Productions, Franc has been particularly offensive in his communication. The young challenger multiplies the media outings and seems to want to impose his psychological ascendancy on the “Giant of Baol”. Tapha Tine, with his experience, tries to contain this pressure and not let himself be destabilized. This final verbal battle therefore promises to be decisive. More than just a media exercise, it constitutes the last round before the descent into the arena. In this duel where every detail counts, winning the battle of nerves could already be worth a precious advantage before the clash on February 15.

Abdoulaye DEMBELÉ