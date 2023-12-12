CAF Awards 2023: Nigerian Asisat Oshoala African Player of the Year, full list of winners

Nigerian striker Asisat Oshoala won the best African player of the year award on Monday evening in Marrakech, Morocco. A sixth coronation for the FC Barcelona center forward who reigns supreme on this side.

The Confederation of African Football rewarded the best players in African football of the year on Monday evening in Marrakech, Morocco. If the coveted title of best player was unsurprisingly won by Naples striker Victor Osimhen, the player of the year award went to Nigerian Asisat Oshoala. The Super Falcons center forward won the Grail for the sixth time in his career, a record.

The striker’s dominance continued as she inspired Barcelona to Champions League glory, finishing as the club’s top scorer with 27 goals in all competitions.

Moroccan Walid Regragui has been crowned CAF’s best coach of the year in the men’s category – recognized for guiding the Atlas Lions to a historic World Cup semi-final in Qatar.

South Africa’s Desiree Ellis won the Best Coach award in the women’s category for her exceptional work with the Banyana Banyana . This is Ellis’ record fourth award in this category, which she has won consistently since 2018.

In CAF InterClub, South Africa and Al Ahly’s Percy Tau won the CAF InterClub Player of the Year. Senegalese Lamine Camara, a 19-year-old FC Metz striker, won the CAF Young Player of the Year title, marking his meteoric rise in African football. Moroccan prodigy Nesryne El Chad won the inaugural CAF Young Player of the Year prize.

Morocco won the men’s national team award following their performance at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, while Nigeria won the women’s national team of the year award. Egyptian club Al Ahly won the men’s club of the year award, while the women’s award went to South African club Mamelodi Sundowns.

South Africa dominated the continent’s best players in the women’s category, while two members of Morocco’s World Cup semi-final squad were included in the men’s version.

The ultimate winners in each category were decided through a voting process involving a panel comprising the CAF Technical Committee, head coaches, national team captains and media professionals.

Full list of winners:

Player of the Year (men): Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, Naples)

Player of the Year (Women): Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men): Percy Tau (South Africa, Al Ahly)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women): Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

Coach of the year (men): Walid Regragui (Morocco)

Coach of the Year (Women): Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Goalkeeper of the year (men): Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

Goalkeeper of the year (women): Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

Young player of the year (men): Lamine Camara (Senegal, Metz)

Young player of the year (women): Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille)

National Team of the Year (Men): Morocco

National Team of the Year (Women): Nigeria

Club of the year (men): Al Ahly (Egypt)

Club of the Year (Women): Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)