Death of Abdoulaye Ba: “At this stage, the available elements do not corroborate the rumors reporting physical violence against the victim” (Prosecutor)

At this stage, the available elements “do not corroborate” the rumors reporting physical violence against the student Abdoulaye Ba, who died during the demonstrations on February 9. This is what the public prosecutor in a press release made public on Saturday.

After the violent clashes that occurred on February 9 on the social campus of Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar between students and elements of the National Police, significant material damage and numerous injuries were noted. Worse, a student died during these demonstrations.

“In view of the seriousness of the facts, the public prosecutor at the High Court Hors Classe of Dakar ordered the immediate opening of an exhaustive investigation,” informs a press release from the Prosecutor, Ibrahima Ndoye, published on Saturday.

Also read: Dakar University: Saes-Ucad calls for the immediate reopening of the social campus

The same source informs that Urban Security was contacted to determine responsibilities linked to the incidents. While the Criminal Investigation Division was tasked with establishing the causes and circumstances of the death of Abdoulaye Ba, a second year student at the Faculty of Medicine.

“Investigations are ongoing and have resulted in the completion of several acts, including interviews, transport to the scene and an autopsy. At this stage, the available elements do not corroborate the rumors reporting physical violence against the victim,” the document specifies.

On this, the public prosecutor calls for restraint and respect for the normal course of justice, pending the final conclusions of the investigation.