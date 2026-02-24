Thiès: a sexual predator arrested with synthetic drugs

A sexual predator was arrested with synthetic drugs by the police station of the 1st arrondissement of Thiès. According to a police note published on Saturday, the suspect was taken into police custody. The investigation continues to identify all potential victims.

The police station of the 1st arrondissement of Thiès arrested an individual for unlawful collection of personal data, possession of drugs (amphetamines), administration of harmful substances and rape.

The investigation was launched, according to the Police, following a complaint from a woman who was being blackmailed into the distribution of intimate content. The accused, after having filmed their sexual antics without the knowledge of the complainant, demanded new relations under the threat of transmitting the images to the latter’s husband.

“To abuse her, the suspect systematically administered a chemical substance hidden in a drink, causing her to fall asleep,” reports the same source.

During his interrogation, the suspect admitted the existence of a camera hidden in his room. The search of his home led to the seizure of a fixed surveillance camera, nine external hard drives and a USB key, but also a central processing unit and a laptop.

“The technical analysis of the media revealed the existence of numerous videos of the complainant, but also recorded sexual encounters with several other identified victims. Hundreds of pornographic films were also discovered,” the note continues.

Investigators also seized a sachet containing 40 grams of white powder. The analysis carried out by the Thiès Regional Narcotics Brigade confirmed that it was amphetamines.

Mariama DIEME