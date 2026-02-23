Livestock: Minister Mabouba Diagne on tour in Louga and Matam

The Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Livestock, Dr Mabouba Diagne, is touring the Louga and Matam regions from February 12 to 14, 2026. The aim is, according to the authority, to monitor the general situation of livestock and pastoralism.

After the launch of the national livestock vaccination campaign and the first livestock-oriented community agricultural cooperative in Keur Momar Sarr, the minister is going to the silvopastoral zone for a monitoring visit to the general situation of livestock and pastoralism.

“This meeting with the stakeholders offers him the opportunity to reaffirm the importance that the highest authorities attach to the livestock sector. This interest is materialized in the Senegal 2050 national transformation agenda, which places it at the heart of priorities,” informs the authority.

Also read: Senegal launches the AgriConnect Pact to transform its agricultural sector

The ambition of the public authorities for livestock production is expressed in the food sovereignty strategy and will be implemented in the CACs, especially with a livestock orientation.

Practically, the meeting with the breeders will allow the minister to take stock, among other things, of the food situation of the livestock, animal health, self-sufficiency in milk.

It will also be an opportunity for him to evaluate the genetic improvement of breeds, livestock theft, the achievements of projects and programs, the problem of financing the sector and the difficulties of breeding and pastoralism.

To do this, the program of the 3-day visit includes field activities and meetings with stakeholders.

Mr. DIEME