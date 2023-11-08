Cristiano Ronaldo offers a 72 million FCFA watch to Francis Ngannou

A big fan of Francis Ngannou, Cristiano Ronaldo gave a luxurious watch to the former MMA world champion, before his first boxing fight against the British Tyson Fury.

Francis Ngannou can count on the support of Cristiano Ronaldo, while the Cameroonian champion will soon face the British Tyson Fury for his first boxing match. According to several media, the Portuguese star called the native of Batié to wish him good luck before his fight, scheduled for next Saturday in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

Better still, CR7 offered Ngannou a watch worth $117,000 (approximately 72 million CFA francs. The Swiss brand watch is called “CR7 Heart of Ice”. A lovely present which delighted the recipient to death. rushed to immortalize his luxurious watch in a post on social networks. According to reports, the Cameroonian stands to receive more than 8 million euros from his duel with the British rock.