2026 World Cup (Q): Gabon’s list without Pierre Aubameyang

Gabon coach Thierry Mayouma published this Tuesday his list of players selected for the first two days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the main absentee from the group.

In a press release on its social networks this Tuesday, the Gabonese Football Federation (Fégafoot) revealed the list of players called up by coach Thierry Mayouma for the next international break. The Panthers will host Kenya on November 16 at the new Franceville stadium, before traveling to Burundi three days later. Two matches counting for the first and second days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

In this list of 23 players, we find regulars including Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton, England), Denis Bouanga (Los Angeles FC, MLS), Aaron Apidangoyé (Sivasspor, Turkey) and Didier Ndong (Al-Riyadh, Saudi Arabia). Absent during the last meeting, young central defender Urie-Michel Mboula (20 years old) signs his return to the Panthers’ den. On the other hand, no Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. In difficulty this season at OM with only one goal in 10 Ligue 1 matches, the 34-year-old player was zapped by the new Gabonese coach. As a reminder, the Panthers are in group F, with Kenya, Burundi, Ivory Coast, Gambia and Seychelles.

The list of Gabon: