Bombings on Gaza: South Africa cuts ties with Israel

The South African government has decided to temporarily suspend diplomatic relations with Israel and recall all its diplomats stationed in Tel Aviv. This decision follows the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

Pretoria temporarily cuts ties with Tel Aviv. Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced the South African government’s decision in a statement in Pretoria. This decision aims to protest the escalation of the conflict which has caused significant human losses, particularly among the civilian population, including children and women.

The South African government expressed its disappointment and denounced the Israeli government’s failure to respect international law and the UN resolution in favor of a ceasefire. Israel’s “genocidal airstrikes” in the Gaza Strip have been strongly condemned. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the number of victims in this conflict has exceeded 10,000 in one month.

South Africa also announced the recall of its diplomats from Tel Aviv. Additionally, the South African government has decided to take action against Israel’s ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky, due to his “persistent derogatory remarks” towards those who criticize the government’s actions Israeli.