Marseille: Habib Beye to replace De Zerbi?

Olympique de Marseille are looking for a new coach since the departure of Roberto De Zerbi. Habib Beye has been free since his ouster from Rennes on Monday. What if it was the perfect marriage?

After the departure by mutual agreement of Roberto De Zerbi this Tuesday evening, Olympique de Marseille finds itself without a coach, while a crucial end to the season looms with the race for the Champions League and the Coupe de France where the Phocéens are qualified for the quarter-finals. And to trigger a positive dynamic, the Marseille board would consider a veteran of the house: Habib Beye. This is good, the Senegalese coach has been free since his departure from Rennes this Monday February 8, 2026.

According to Foot Mercato, Pablo Longoria and Medhi Benatia appreciate the profile of Habib Beye, who was captain of OM. According to the French media, they would particularly appreciate his ability to impose strong collective discipline, his knowledge of French football as well as his assertive temperament. It remains to be seen whether the former Red Star will be chosen.

One thing is certain, Habib Beye has always proclaimed his love for Marseille and his dream of coaching the club one day. “ It’s my favorite club. The club where I spent the best years, with Strasbourg also in training. The recognition I got from people and supporters, yes, I have a feeling for OM. To coach my team one day would also be a source of immense pride. (…) You don’t say no to OM, you don’t say no to the Senegal selection », he said a few years ago on the microphone of L’Équipe.

OBN