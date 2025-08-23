Benin – Gabon: Diplomatic dialogue to appease tensions around small trade

The Beninese and Gabonese authorities are busy to defuse the controversy born from the recent measures taken by Libreville against foreigners exercising in small trade. Faced with strong reactions, especially on social networks, high -level diplomatic contact took place on the sidelines of the Ticad 9, held from August 20 to 22 in Yokohama, Japan.

Vice-president of Benin, Mariam Chabi Talata, received the Gabonese Minister for Foreign Affairs, Régis Onanga Ndiaye. According to the official press release, the two personalities discussed the state of bilateral cooperation between Cotonou and Libreville, while addressing the concerns related to the situation of Beninese nationals based in Gabon.

This meeting reflects the will of the two countries to favor diplomatic dialogue in order to preserve the historical relations between their peoples and to appease the tensions fueled in recent weeks by online debates.

Joint press release from exchanges

Mrs. Mariam Chabi Talata, vice-president of the Republic of Benin, received this August 22, 2025 in Yokohama (Japan), on the sidelines of the work of the Ticad 9, His Excellency Michel Regis Onanga Mamadou Ndiaye, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, Subregional Integration and Gabonese from abroad. The meeting took place in an atmosphere of cordiality, testifying to the long tradition of friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Benin and the Gabonese Republic.

The two personalities welcomed the common values ​​of fraternity and solidarity on which the bilateral partnership rests, as well as the depth of human ties woven between several generations of Beninese and Gabonese.

Evoking the controversies observed in recent days on certain media and social networks, they have praised messages of appeasement and fraternity recently disseminated by the Beninese authorities for Internet users.

They also reaffirmed the importance of the two governments to the protection and well-being of their respective nationals. They finally agreed to continue working together for harmonious development and integration between the two brothers peoples.