Chan 2025: Madagascar will face Morocco in the final

The African Nations Championship (Chan) is now experiencing the poster for its final. Tuesday, Madagascar and Morocco validated their ticket for the last act of the competition.

In Dar Es-Salaam, the Malagasy took the best on Sudan (1-0 AP) thanks to a decisive achievement of TN Rakotondrabe during the extension, at the Benjamin Mkapa stadium.

In the other semi-final, Morocco used the penalty shootout to overcome Senegal, after a harsh and undecided duel.

The final will therefore oppose Madagascar to the Atlas Lions, Saturday August 31. The day before, Sudan and Senegal will compete for third place.