Chan 2025: Madagascar ejects Sudan and goes to the final

Madagascar obtained his ticket for the Chan 2025 final after his victory against Sudan (1-0). A deserved success of the Barea which finished the match at 10.

For the first time in its history, Madagascar will play the final of the African Nations Championship. The Barea won their ticket for the final sprint of the 2025 Chan 2025 after their victory against Sudan this Tuesday. Faced with Jediane’s hawks this afternoon, the Malagasy won on the score of 1-0.

Solid defensively and resilient, Madagascar took over his opponent thanks to a realization of Toky during extensions (116th). An advantage that the Malagasy kept until the final whistle despite a team in inferiority after the expulsion of Rzafimaro (79th, second yellow card).

Madagascar is therefore in the final and will face the winner of the other semi-final between Morocco and Senegal. A shock between the title holder and the three times champion of the competition.