World 2026 (Q): Benin vs Zimbabwe, Nigeria vs Rwanda, the 7th day program
The 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone are starting next week, with the meetings of the 7th day. Discover the posters on the program.
26 games are on the program next week, counting for the 7th day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Between September 3 and 6, several decisive posters are scheduled, spread over four days of competition.
The series will start on Tuesday September 3 with the entry into the Seychelles, which will welcome Gabon. The next day, Wednesday, September 4, no less than ten games are on the program, including some expected shocks: Angola will challenge Libya, Mali will be opposed to the Comoros, while Algeria will find Botswana.
On Thursday, September 5, Togo will travel to Mauritania, while South Sudan will cross the Democratic Republic of Congo. At the same time, Benin will try to make a difference against Zimbabwe, and Lesotho will receive South Africa for a neighborhood duel.
Finally, the fourth day will end on Friday September 6 with two major posters: Senegal will be opposed to Sudan, while Nigeria and Rwanda will compete in a shock that could weigh heavily in the qualification race.
The full program of the 7th day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers:
Wednesday 03 September
1:00 p.m.: Seychelles vs gabon
Thursday 04 September
4:00 p.m.
Chad vs ghana
Madagascar vs Central African Republic
Sao-to-and-pruncipal vs Equatorial Guinea
Angola vs Libya
Guinea Bissau vs Sierra Leone
Mauritius vs Cap Vert
Cameroon vs eswatini
Algeria vs Botswana
Mali vs Comoros
Tunisia vs Liberia
Friday 05 September
12:00
Somalia vs Guinea
South Sudan vs DRC
1 p.m.
Kenya vs Gambia
Namibia vs Malawi
4:00 p.m.
Uganda vs mozambique
Benin vs zimbabwe
Congo vs Tanzania
Djibouti vs Burkina Faso
Lesotho vs South Africa
7:00 p.m.
Mauritania vs Togo
Morocco vs Niger
Côte d’Ivoire vs Burundi
Egypt vs Ethiopia
Saturday 06 September
4:00 p.m.: Nigeria vs Rwanda
7:00 p.m.: Senegal vs Sudan