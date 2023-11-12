‘I wasn’t told to win the friendlies,’ Song on defeat to Senegal

At a press conference this Tuesday to unveil his list of those called up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Cameroon coach Rigobert Song spoke of the latest poor performances of his team, against Russia (0-1) and Senegal ( 0-1) in a friendly.

Great chance for the continent to go far in the competition, Cameroon will also launch the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in mid-November. A campaign that is anything but a formality for the Indomitable Lions, if we stick to their poor performances during the last international break, with defeats against Russia (0-1) against Senegal (0-1). The Cameroonian public also fears a non-qualification of the national team, housed in group D with Mauritius, Angola, Cape Verde, Eswatini and Libya.

Fears brushed aside by Rigobert Song. At a press conference this Tuesday, the national coach wanted to reassure Cameroonians. “In the 18 months that I have been at the head of the selection, it is true that you have suffered defeats but I have achieved the objectives which were to qualify for the African Cup and the World Cup. Friendly matches, I wasn’t told to win them but it’s part of preparation, that’s not what interests me. I know what I’m looking for during these friendly matches. The victory is not very important but on a moral level it is good. I think the time has come for me to know who I can go to the African Cup with.”launched the former captain of the Indomitable Lions in comments reported by Afrik-Foot.

“Let Cameroonians not stress”

And as for the qualifications snatched on the last day by the Cameroonians, the 47-year-old coach confides that this is part of his strategy: “At the moment, the most important thing in a match is to win. Now if you think I always qualify at the last minute, maybe that’s a strategy. But I think the best thing will be to reassure yourself in advance. I am still learning. There were many errors due to lack of vigilance but today, I no longer have room for error. These two games already you will see a competitive team with a new face. I think we have more room for error. Let the Cameroonians not stress.”

The Indomitable Lions will face Mauritius on November 17 in Douala, before meeting Libya four days later in Benghazi. Two matches counting for the first and second day of the qualifying phases.