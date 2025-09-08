CDM 2026 (Q): Tunisia qualified for the final phase

. .

Tunisia validated its ticket for the final phase of the 2026 World Cup after its victory against Equatorial Guinea (1-0) on Monday.

Like Morocco, Tunisia will also compete in the final phase of the 2026 World Cup. The Carthage Eagles have snatched their ticket for the World Tournament after their victory against Equatorial Guinea on Monday.

Opposed to the Nzalang Nacional in a meeting counting for the eighth day, the Tunisians won on the score of 1-0. The only goal of the game was scored by Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane in the stoppages (96th).

Tunisia therefore qualifies for the 2026 World Cup in its group H with 22 points on the clock. It is the third consecutive time that the Carthage Eagles will be in the final phase of the World Cup.