CDM 2026 (Q): South Africa expects a difficult match against Nigeria

South African winger Oswin Appollis expects a high-level meeting against Nigeria Super Eagles on Tuesday during the 8ᵉ day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers (Africa Zone). The shock will be disputed at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Still in search of a first participation in the World Cup since that of 2010 organized at home, the Bafana Bafana of Hugo Broos occupy the head of group A with 16 points. Nigeria, current third, is already six lengths behind.

Appollis, goalscorer against Lesotho on Friday, knows that the opposition will be noted: “It will be an exciting, but difficult match. Nigeria has a lot of qualities, but we are ready to fight ”he told the SOWETAN. See you tomorrow for the shock of the Titans.