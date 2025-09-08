Cameroon: at least 04 dead in an attack attributed to Boko Haram

. .

At least four people were killed and several others seriously injured on Saturday evening in the Cameroon Far North region during an attack by alleged armed men linked to Boko Haram, according to community sources.

The villages of Mandoussa and Modoko, in the Mayo-Tsanaga department, were targeted from 10:30 p.m., the attack continuing until 2 a.m. Removals have also been reported.

The attackers targeted a military camp and a parish, causing significant material damage, looting shops and dwellings, carrying cattle and motorcycles, and destroying plantations. The parish priest and several families have narrowly escaped the attack.

This attack occurs a few hours from the start of the school year 2025-2026 and less than a month from the presidential election in Cameroon.