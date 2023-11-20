CDM 2026 (Q): Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, the results of this Sunday

Qualifications for the 2026 World Cup in the Africa zone continue during this November international break. Five matches were scheduled this Sunday, as part of the second day of the competition.

In Group A, Egypt traveled to Sierra Leone. After their initial defeat against Djibouti (6-0), the Pharaohs pocketed another victory with a score of 2-0. Mohamed Salah’s teammates, who were able to count on two goals from Mahmoud Trezeguet (18th, 62nd), consolidate their first place in this group.

In group B, the DRC fell to Sudan. The Sudanese, who were held in check by Togo (1-1) on the first day, launched their campaign thanks to a single CSC goal from Charles Pickel. The Nile Crocodiles take the lead in their group while waiting for the other matches.

In group C, Nigeria still cannot make it. Already neutralized by Lesotho a few days ago, the Super Eagles conceded another draw (1-1) in these qualifications. Trailing from the 26th minute on a goal from Walter Musona, the Nigerians snatched a draw after Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal. Note that it is in this pill that Benin is playing, which was beaten on Saturday by South Africa (2-1).

In other matches, Gabon scored a second consecutive victory, this time beating Burundi, away, with a score of 2-1. Jim Allevinah (35th) and Denis Bouanga (83rd) scored the two goals for the Panthers, who took the lead in group F. Finally, Algeria beat Mozambique on home soil (2-0). The Fennecs thus have a second success in these qualifiers and are first in group G.