CDM 2026 (Q): Salah victim of attempted attack in Sierra Leone

According to information relayed by AS, Mohamed Salah was the victim of an attempted attack during Egypt’s victory in Sierra Leone this Sunday.

As part of the second day of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, Egypt visited Sierra Leone this Sunday. A meeting which turned in favor of the Pharaons, who won with a score of 2-0. If Mohamed Salah did not score during the game, he still made people talk about him.

Indeed, during the second half of this duel, the Liverpool striker was the victim of an attempted attack. A few moments before the final whistle, a supporter suddenly invaded the pitch, visibly motivated by the desire to confront Salah. Fortunately, the Pharaohs captain was initially protected by his teammates, before security agents took over to tackle the individual to the ground and lead him off the field. An incident which brings the safety of players up to date once they are on the green rectangle.

On a sporting level, everything is going ideally for Egypt in these qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The Pharaohs have thus had two consecutive successes in the competition and have six points in Group A. They will remain leaders of their group whatever the results of the other meetings during this second day.