Morocco announces the seizure of more than 2 tons of cannabis resin

For the second time in less than a week, the competent services of Morocco have foiled an attempt at international drug trafficking. The operation took place on Saturday, and led to the seizure of more than 2 tonnes of cannabis resin.

60 bales intended for international drug trafficking by sea, on board a utility car registered in Morocco, were intercepted upon its arrival at the maritime terminal of the port of Safi, indicates, Sunday, a press release from the General Directorate of national security (DGSN).

An investigation has been launched in order to make new arrests to finally bring to justice all the accomplices in this affair involving 2.1 tonnes of cannabis resin.

This is the second time that Moroccan drug control services have foiled an international drug trafficking attempt this week. Thursday, an operation carried out by elements of the National Security in Tangier made it possible to foil drug trafficking. In total, 5.4 kg of cocaine and 6,642 psychotropic tablets of the “Rivotril” type were seized.