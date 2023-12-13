Carlos Kameni defends André Onana: “football is quick to forget…”

Former Cameroonian goalkeeper Carlos Kameni has lent his support to his compatriot André Onana, who has been criticized for his difficult start with Manchester United this season.

In difficulty at Manchester United, André Onana continues to face criticism from supporters and legends of the Mancunian club. Fortunately, the Cameroonian goalkeeper can count on the support of those close to him. Among them, the former Cameroonian international, Carlos Kameni. The former goalkeeper of the Indomitable Lions defended his younger brother, who is going through a very difficult period under his new colors.

Landed this summer at the Red Devils after an exceptional season at Inter Milan, with a Champions League final under his belt, the former Ajax Amsterdam player is struggling to reproduce his XXL performances. But according to the ex-Malaga goalkeeper, the change of environment could be one of the reasons, which explains Onana’s problem at United.

” These are things that happen. You have to use the bad times to build on the good ones. You can’t have a career where everything is rosy (…) It’s a new team, a new championship. It was acclaimed last season and it was eagerly awaited this year. It’s not easy, he needs to find his feet in his new team“, he confided in comments relayed by Onze d’Afrik.

“ He’s a very good goalkeeper. His qualities are not called into question but things happen so quickly in football that we quickly forget what we achieved yesterday. You always have to question yourself. Before long, he will return to the level he was at last season. At the moment, things are not going very well but I have confidence in him and I know that he has the qualities to win in Manchester. he added.

As Manchester United faces Bayern Munich this Tuesday evening in the Champions League, André Onana will have to pull out all the stops to help his team achieve victory. With their backs against the wall, the Mancuniens must take the three points from this meeting against the Bavarians and hope for a draw between Copenhagen and Galatasaray in the other match to validate their ticket for the round of 16.