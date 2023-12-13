South Africa: Death at 36 of singer Zahara, known for her cult song “Loliwe”

Afro-pop singer Zahara, known for her hit song “Loliwe”, died on the evening of Monday, December 11, 2023. The sad news was officially confirmed by the country’s Minister of Culture.

The South African artistic world is plunged into mourning following the death of Zahara. The famous singer, whose real name was Bulelwa Mkutukana, died on Monday in a hospital in the city of Johannesburg after being hospitalized due to liver problems, according to SABC News.

South Africa’s Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, announced the sad news on Tuesday morning, stressing that the government had stood by Zahara’s family for some time.

“ I am deeply saddened by the passing of Zahara“said Kodwa. “ My deepest condolences go out to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry. The government has stood by the family for some time now. Zahara, with his guitar, left an incredible and lasting imprint on South African music. “, she added.

Last month, Zahara’s manager, Oyama Dyosiba, revealed that the singer was admitted to treatment due to physical pain. The singer had been battling liver disease for years, stemming from her battle with alcohol addiction. In 2019, her sister Nomande revealed that doctors had warned that Zahara risked losing her life if she did not stop her drinking.

An artist-songwriter, Zahara won the Album of the Year award at the South African Music Awards for her debut album “Loliwe”. She also performed Nelson Mandela’s title song at his home in 2013 before his death. In addition to her musical contribution, she was actively engaged in the fight against violence against women in South Africa.