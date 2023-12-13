CAN 2023: Hugo Broos 5th, Gasset 3rd, the 15 highest paid coaches of the tournament

While waiting for CAN 2023 which will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024 in Ivory Coast, discover the top 15 best-paid coaches participating in the continental competition.

With monthly remuneration estimated at 208,000 euros (136 million CFA francs), Djamel Belmadi is the highest paid coach of CAN 2023. The coach of Algeria, whose team is one of the favorites for the Grail, leads the way ahead of his Egyptian counterpart, Rui Vitoria, who earns 200,000 euros per month. The podium is completed by the boss of the Ivorian selection bench, Jean-Louis Gasset, who receives 108,000 euros at the end of each month.

Moroccan coach Walid Regragui, who led the Atlas Lions to a historic FIFA World Cup semi-final, draws a salary of around 60,000 euros per month, while Hugo Broos of South Africa receives 50,000 euros monthly. At the bottom of the table, we find the coach of Tunisia, Jalel Kadri, who pockets 11,000 euros per month while the coach of Guinea-Bissau, Baciro Candé receives 9,000 euros.

The 15 highest paid coaches of CAN 2023:

1 – Djamel Belmadi (Algeria) – 208,000 euros per month

2 – Rui Vitoria (Egypt) – 200,000 euros per month

3 – Jean-Louis Gasset (Ivory Coast) – 108,000 euros

4 – Walid Regragui (Morocco) – 60,000 euros per month

5 – Hugo Broos (South Africa) – 50,000 euros per month

6 – José Peseiro (Nigeria) – 46,500 euros per month

7 – Chris Hughton (Ghana) – 46,000 euros per month

8 – Aliou Cissé (Senegal) – 46,000 euros per month

9 – Sebastien Desabre (DRC) – 41,373 euros per month

10 – Kaba Diawara (Guinea-Conakry) – 30,000 euros per month

11 – Rigobert Song (Cameroon) – 29,000 euros per month

12 – Tom Saintfiet (Gambia) – 22,982 euros per month

13 – Pedro Gonçalves (Angola) – 18,382 euros per month

14 – Jalel Kadri (Tunisia) – 11,000 euros per month

15 – Baciro Candé (Guinea-Bissau) – 9,000 euros per month.