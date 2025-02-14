DRC: Kigali sets out its requirements for regional stability

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and the UN secretary general António Guterres discussed the security situation in the Great Lakes region.

At the heart of the discussions were the strengthening of the partnership between Rwanda and the UN as well as the search for a sustainable political solution in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Paul Kagame highlighted the essential conditions for establishing lasting peace. “A sustainable political solution requires taking into account the security concerns of all parties”said the Rwandan president on his social networks, thus summarizing his meeting with António Guterres.

During this exchange focused on Rwanda-Onu cooperation, Paul Kagame insisted on the importance of a global approach to resolve the crisis in the DRC, while reaffirming “Rwanda’s commitment to lasting peace in the region”. Relations between Rwanda and the DRC remain tense. Kinshasa accuses Kigali of supporting the rebellious M23 group, which currently controls the city of Goma, which Rwanda refutes. For its part, Kigali reproaches the DRC for hosting the FDLR, an armed group including former Rwandan genocide officials on its territory.

This meeting is part of a series of diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in eastern DRC, a region marked by the presence of many armed groups despite the United Nations peacekeeping operations. Paul Kagame described this interview with António Guterres as “Fructful”emphasizing the importance of a “Constructive partnership” Between Rwanda and the UN to ensure regional stability.