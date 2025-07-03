CAN Female 2025: the full group phase program

Discover the full program of the group phase of the female CAN 2025. The tournament will take place in Morocco, from July 5 to 26.

Still two days and the football planet will vibrate to the rhythm of the female CAN 2025. The tournament will take place in Morocco, from July 5 to 26. 12 teams, qualified after the playoff phases, will lead the competition.

Hosts of this edition, the Atlas lionesses will open the ball this Saturday, facing the Copper Queens of Zambia. Title holder, South Africa will hear on Monday against Ghana, which aims for its first coronation in this tournament. The first two of each group and the two best thirds will qualify for the quarter -finals.

The complete group phase program:

July 5: Morocco vs zambia

July 6: Senegal vs RDC / Nigeria vs Tunisie / Algeria vs Botswana

July 7: South Africa vs Ghana / Mali vs Tanzanie

July 9: Zambia vs Senegal/ RDC vs Morocco

July 10: Tunisia vs Algeria/ Botswana vs Nigeria

July 11: Ghana vs Mali / Tanzanie vs South Africa

July 12: Morocco vs Senegal / Zambia vs RDC

July 13: Nigeria vs Algeria / Tunisie vs Botswana

July 14: South Africa vs Mali / Ghana vs Tanzanie