DRC: The last UN report relaunches the accusations against Rwanda

The United Nations Group of Experts on the East of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) published, this Wednesday, July 2, a new alarming report pointing to the direct involvement of Rwanda in the armed conflict that shakes the eastern provinces of the country.

According to this document consulted by Radio France Internationale (RFI), up to 6,000 Rwandan soldiers were deployed in Congolese territory between January and May 2025. Several senior Rwandan military officials are named by name as having played an active role in these operations.

This report comes in a delicate diplomatic context, less than a week after the signing of a peace agreement between Kinshasa and Kigali, sponsored by the United States in Washington. He throws a shadow on reconciliation efforts, by exposing facts which, if they are confirmed, may weaken the current process.

Presented last May to the United Nations Security Council, the report details the Rwandan military presence in the provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu. He claims that Kigali continues to support the AFC/M23 armed coalition, especially during the offensives that led to the taking of the cities of Goma and Bukavu at the start of the year.

UN experts indicate that in January and February 2025, around 6,000 Rwandan soldiers, including special forces, were engaged on Congolese soil. The document also specifies that Rwanda would have recruited demobilized veterans of the Democratic Liberation forces of Rwanda (FDLR) to carry out intelligence and recognition missions.

The publication of this report revives tensions between the two countries, while civilian populations continue to undergo the consequences of a murderous and complex conflict. Kinshasa has not yet officially reacted, but votes are already raised within Congolese civil society to demand clarifications, or even sanctions at the international level.