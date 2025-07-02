Equatorial Guinea: 18 years in prison required against Baltasar Ebang Engonga

Monday, June 30, 2025, in Malabo, Baltasar Ebang Ebanga, former director of the National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF), appeared with its co -accused, including several women, in a case of embezzlement of public funds.

BALTASAR EBANG ENGONGA, former director of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF) of Equatorial Guinea, was presented this Malabo court on Monday. The former responsible and several of his employees, including women, are prosecuted for acts of embezzlement of public funds.

According to the accusations, Baltasar Ebang Engonga participated in a large network of corruption involving the fraudulent transfer of millions of CFA francs to offshore accounts. This highly publicized trial took place under strong security surveillance in a context of national tension.

Already weakened by a major sex scandal at the end of 2024, the former director of the ANIF was at the heart of a private affair, after the massive dissemination of videos of intimate nature showing him with women identified as the wives of senior officials of the country. Acquitled in this first case in 2025, suspicions of corruption continued to continue it.

The prosecution requested up to 18 years in prison against Baltasar Ebang Engona and its co -accused. Several women involved in this file could also receive heavy penalties. The hearing on Monday, June 30, 2025, marks the first official appearance of the former director before the court since the broadcast of his intimate videos on social networks.

According to judicial sources, Baltasar Ebang Ebanga was in preventive detention at Black Beach prison in Malabo for several months, when compromising videos had circulated on the Internet, causing an uproar.

The trial continues in the coming days, with a long -awaited decision in this case which mixes sex scandal and embezzlement of public funds at the top of the state.