CAN 2029: the DRC, candidate for the organization

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is launching the race to organize the 2029 African Cup of Nations (CAN). This is the major announcement made by President Félix Tshisékédi during a conference of press this Thursday, February 22, 2024.

The DRC, candidate for the organization of CAN 2029. This decision marks a historic ambition for the DRC which aims to host the prestigious continental competition for the very first time. During his exchange with the media, President Felix Tshisékédi affirmed his support for the Fédération Congolaise de Football Association (Fecofa) to prepare the candidacy file for the 37th edition of the CAN scheduled for 2029.

He also underlined his desire to mobilize the necessary partners to put together a competitive file, capable of competing with other potential applications. With this in mind, sports infrastructure construction projects will be launched soon to enable the country to be ready to host this major event in African football.

Furthermore, the DRC displays unfailing determination. In the event of failure for the 2029 edition, the country also plans to apply for the following edition, in 2031.