OM: Aubameyang becomes top scorer in Europa League history

Scorer against Shakhtar Donetsk (3-1) Thursday evening at the Vélodrome, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang brought his total to 31 goals in the Europa League. Enough to allow him to become the top scorer in the history of the competition.

Olympique de Marseille can thank Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. Trailing at the start of the game during the round of 16 second leg of the Europa League, the Phocaeans got back into the game thanks to an achievement from the Gabonese striker who equalized for his team before the half-hour mark. An achievement which boosted the Olympians who qualified for the round of 16, returning from the locker room.

For Aubameyang, his precious goal with OM brings his total to 6 in this competition since his arrival with the Ligue 1 residents. Better, the Panther is now at 31 goals in C3 since the start of his career. A figure never reached since the creation of this competition. Enough to allow PEA to become the top scorer in the history of the Europa League.

Last week, the 34-year-old equaled the record held by Radamel Falcao. A great achievement for Aubameyang who could sink a little deeper into the legend during the round of 16. Note that the draw is scheduled for this Friday at 12 p.m. (GMT+1).