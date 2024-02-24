Belgium: Moroccan international Ilias Chair sentenced to 2 years in prison

Belgian justice sentenced Moroccan international Chair Ilias this Friday to two years in prison, one of which was suspended, for hitting a man with a stone, local media reported. The last hour.

The verdict is in for Ilias Chair. The Moroccan midfielder received two years in prison, one of which was suspended, for hitting a man with a stone during a general brawl.

As reported The last hour, the Queens Park Rangers player was also ordered by the Antwerp Criminal Court to pay 15,684 euros to his victim.

Facts dating back to 2020

The events took place in 2020. Following a kayak excursion between Belgium and France, an altercation broke out in the queue. The Atlas Lion then took a stone and used it to hit his victim in the skull.

The latter had to face a long period of convalescence and is still not recovered, as revealed by La DH. The Belgian media specifies that two other defendants were sentenced to six and twelve months’ suspended prison sentences respectively, as well as a fine of 800 euros each.