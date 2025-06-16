CAN 2025 (Q): all the results of the matches played Tuesday

Discover the results of the matches played Tuesday across Africa, counting for the fourth day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

No less than 15 games were disputed Tuesday through African lawns, as part of the fourth day of the CAN 2025 playoffs. In danger in group D, Rwanda relaunched its campaign after a precious home victory against Benin (2-1). A beautiful feat of Sudan who imposed his law in Ghana (2-0). A deserved success of the Jediane hawks who are similar to the qualification for the final phase while the Black Stars are dangerously moved away.

In the other meetings, Senegal won its ticket for the trip to Morocco after a short victory against Malawi (1-0). Ditto for the DRC which had Tanzania (2-0). Surprised by Sierra Leone (0-1), the Ivory Coast, reigning African champion, will have to wait for the next days to tear off her ticket for the great mass of African football.

All Tuesday results:

South Sudan 1 vs 2 Uganda

Sudan 2 vs 0 Ghana

Malawi 0 vs 1 Senegal

Chad 0 vs 1 Zambia

Lesotho 0 vs 2 Gabon

Tanzania 0 vs 2 DRC

Rwanda 2 vs 1 Benign

Mauritania 0 vs 1 Egypt

Botswana 1 vs 0 Cap Vert

Niger 0 vs 1 Angola

Sierra Leone 1 vs 0 Ivory Coast

Congo 1 vs 1 South Africa

Libya vs Nigeria (not played)

Ethiopia 0 vs 3 Guinea

Comoros 1 vs 1 Tunisia