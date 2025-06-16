CAN 2023: The first posters of the 1/8th finals

With the meetings disputed Monday and Tuesday in groups A, B, C and D, we know the first posters of the knockout stages of the CAN 2023.

The group phases of the CAN 2023 are completed this Wednesday with the meetings in the hens E and F. A last round at the end of which we will know the 16 qualified for the direct elimination phases. While waiting for the outcome, we already know the first posters of the round of 16, consequence of the matches played Monday and Tuesday in groups A, B, C and D.

Gambia’s fall at the end of a crazy meeting, Cameroon will face Nigeria on January 27. Impressive in this competition, with the Nzalang Nacional which inflicted a 4-0 in Côte d’Ivoire, the Equatorial Guinea will find its neighbor in Guinea. The national Syli finished third in group C behind Cameroon after his defeat against Senegal (0-2).

Finally, the third known round of final will oppose the surprising Cap-Vert team in Mauritania. Not expected at this stage, the Mourabitounes qualified for the second round after their feat against Algeria (1-0) on Tuesday evening. A victory that condemns the Fennecs, eliminated from the group phases for the second consecutive edition after the CAN 2021 in Cameroon.

The first posters of the knockout stages: