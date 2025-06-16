Somalia: Al-Shabab terrorists killed by American strikes

American strikes killed at least three Al-Shabab fighters in Somalia last weekend.

The American army announced in a statement on Tuesday, having led military offensives in Somalia against the Al-Shabab terrorist group last weekend. According to the American press release, three Al-Shabab fighters were killed in American strikes.

According to the American military command for Africa, the strikes had been carried out at the request of the Somali government, in a remote area located about 35 kilometers northeast of the port city of Kismayo on Sunday.

Somalia has been facing growing insecurity for several years. The main threats come from Al-Shabab and Daesh terrorist groups.

Since 2007, the Al-Shabab terrorist group has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union transition mission in Somalia (AMTME), a multidimensional mission authorized by the African Union and mandated by the United Nations Security Council.

To deal with attacks, the Somali government has launched land and air offensives with its allies, including the United States, against terrorist groups. But the situation remains critical, despite the efforts.