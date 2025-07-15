CAN 2025 (f): the quarterfinals program

Discover the 2025 female CAN finale program. The tournament takes place in Morocco.

The eight teams qualified for the quarter -finals of the African Cup of Nations 2024 are now known, at the end of the group phase which ended on Monday evening.

Ghana validated its ticket by winning 4-1 against Tanzania, while South Africa dominated Mali (4-0) to finish at the top of group C.

The South African reigning champions will find Senegal in the quarter-finals, while Ghana will cross the iron with Algeria. Mali, despite its heavy defeat, continues the adventure and will face Morocco, host country. Finally, Nigeria, nine times titled, will be opposed to Zambia in a highly anticipated shock.

The quarter -finals program:

Friday

Nigeria vs Zambia (Casablanca, 4:00 p.m. GMT)

Morocco vs Mali (Rabat, 7:00 p.m. GMT)

SATURDAY

Algeria vs Ghana (Berkane, 4:00 p.m. GMT)

South Africa vs Senegal (Oujda, 7:00 p.m. GMT)

Drawing of the semi-finals:

Morocco/Mali vs Algeria/Ghana

Nigeria/Zambia vs South Africa/Senegal