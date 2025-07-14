Cameroon: Paul Biya formalizes his candidacy for the presidential election in October 2025

The suspense is lifted. Cameroonian president Paul Biya announced this Sunday, July 13, 2025 his candidacy for the presidential election scheduled for next October.

The announcement was made via a message published on his X account (formerly Twitter), marking his intention to run for a new mandate at the head of the State.

“I answer, once again, to the call of the Cameroonian people. I am a candidate for my own succession ”, can be read in the declaration of the Head of State, now 92 years old.

In this same message, Paul Biya claims that his determination to serve Cameroon remains intact. “Rest assured that my determination to serve you is commensurate with the acuity of the challenges we face. Together, there are no challenges that we cannot overcome. »»

The Cameroonian president also gave an overview of the vision that motivates this new candidacy. In particular, he evokes his desire to guarantee the security and well-being of Cameroonians, highlighting the results he considers “visible and appreciable”, although recognizing that “many remains to be done”.

This declaration officially ends speculations on the intentions of Paul Biya, in power since 1982. His candidacy, although criticized by part of the opposition and civil society because of his age and the longevity of his reign, is part of a tradition of institutional stability that his supporters continue to value.

The prospect of this new electoral deadline nevertheless raises many questions regarding the political climate, the preparation of the ballot and the conditions of equity which must supervise it.