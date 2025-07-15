Cameroon: Paul Biya names vice-admiral Joseph Fouda Special Advisor to the Presidency

Less than three months before the presidential election scheduled for October 12, 2025, Cameroonian president Paul Biya signed, this Tuesday, July 15, a decree naming vice-admiral Joseph Fouda as a special advisor to the Presidency of the Republic. This strategic decision comes while the head of state, in power for more than four decades, announced his candidacy for a new mandate.

The presidential decree n ° 2025/311 of July 15, 2025 officially appoints the vice-admiral Joseph Fouda as special advisor to the Presidency of the Republic of Cameroon.

This high ranking of the defense forces, hitherto discreet, thus joined the limited circle of the close collaborators of President Paul Biya at a politically sensitive moment.

A military profile to strengthen the presidential system?

According to the decree signed by the Head of State, Joseph Fouda will benefit from all the advantages linked to his new functions in accordance with the regulations in force. The decision has been published according to the emergency procedure and will be inserted in the Official Journal in French and English.

The appointment of vice-admiral comes in a context marked by intense political activity at the top of the state. At 92, Paul Biya recently confirmed his candidacy for the next presidential election scheduled for October 12, 2025, again arousing debates on the longevity of his reign and transitional prospects within the regime.

Joseph Fouda, a figure respected within the army, joins the presidency with a roadmap still unknown, but potentially linked to the security and political issues of this pivotal period.