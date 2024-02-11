CAN 2023: “We want to play the final”, the DRC coach warns Ivory Coast

The coach of the DRC, Sébastien Desabre, spoke about the match against Ivory Coast, Wednesday evening, in the semi-final of CAN 2023. And the French technician assures that his team only swear by victory facing the Elephants.

The second semi-final of CAN 2023 will see Côte d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo face off. A match scheduled for Wednesday evening at the Alassane Ouattara stadium. These two nations impressed the spectators with their dynamic play and their unfailing determination.

Unconvincing in the group stage, the Leopards have since gained momentum, with a victory on penalties against Egypt (1-1, 8-7 tab) and a show of strength against Guinea. A string of victories that Sébastien Desabre does not want to see end. Facing the press this Tuesday, the DRC coach is determined with his players to achieve a third success in these knockout phases.

“I hear people saying that the most important thing has been done since we are already in the semi-final. Being real competitors, if we don’t qualify for the final, it will be a disappointment for us. We want to play the final“, he declared at a press conference.

The DRC therefore intends to throw all its forces into this battle against the Ivorians who would come without several of their executives, suspended. A small advantage therefore for the Leopards, but coach Desabre expects a very difficult match for his team, especially against this host country which obviously has the gift of turning critical situations in its favor.

“ A beautiful poster. A match that we await with calm. An undecided match between two teams who open the game. The Ivory Coast has a very good team despite the absences of certain senior players. It’s a team that also has depth on the bench but I think we recovered well and we hope we will have a lot of energy for this match», concluded the Frenchman.