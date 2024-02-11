CAN 2023, small final: a Moroccan whistle in charge of South Africa-DRC

South Africa and the DRC will face each other this Saturday at the Le Félicia stadium, during the CAN 2023 classification match. Moroccan referee Redouane Jiyed has been appointed to officiate this meeting.

The arbitration commission of the Confederation of African Football has appointed a Moroccan referee to direct the small final of CAN 2023 for third place, which will pit South Africa against the Democratic Republic of Congo this Saturday at 8 p.m. GMT.

The African body trusted the whistler Redouane Jiyed to officiate this match, the winner of which will sit on the podium. The latter will be assisted by his two compatriots, Lahcen Azagou and Mustapha Akarkad. A new task for the veteran referee from the Shereef Kingdom who has already officiated several matches in this tournament.

As a reminder, the South Africa-DRC match is scheduled for tomorrow, February 10, at the Félix Houphouët Boigny stadium, from 9 p.m. (GMT+1). Beaten by Nigeria at the end of an electric match, Bafana Bafana will try to end the competition with a victory against the Congolese who dream of the bronze medal.