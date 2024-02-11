CAN 2023: after the debacle of the Indomitable Lions, here is the probable replacement for Song

In Ivory Coast, a former coach of the French national football team, Raymond Domenech, was seen in advanced talks with Samuel Eto’o, current president of Fécafoot.

Following the debacle of the Indomitable Lions in Ivory Coast, several names are circulating to replace Rigobert Song at the head of the Cameroonian team. Samuel Eto’o, during a recent meeting of the Fécafoot Executive Committee, even offered to take charge of the search for a foreign coach, if necessary.

And obviously, the former Barça and Inter Milan striker would have already started the task. The Cameroonian football boss was recently seen in advanced talks with former France coach Raymond Domenech.

However, some express reservations about the candidacy of Raymond Domenech, highlighting his prolonged absence from coaching after the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and his unsuccessful stint at FC Nantes in 2020-2021.